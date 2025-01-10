Mallorca captain Rodriguez blasts Real Madrid defender Asencio: That kid!

Real Mallorca captain Dani Rodriguez was left furious with Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio after last night's Supercopa semifinal defeat.

Asencio was in the middle of the late brawl as Real won 3-0 with two goals in injury-time on Thursday night.

Afterwards an unimpressed Rodriguez snapped: "Among the personal disputes that there are on the pitch, there was also the kid.

"I'm a bit old-fashioned and you have to know how to win . He's going to have a lot of games to learn.

"(Pablo) Maffeo gets a bit heated because they give him a touch and then the kid comes along, who's been here for two days and has to have a bit more respect.

"I think both they and we had disputes, but healthy disputes that stay there. I had enough of what Asencio did, because I had disputes with (Toni) Rüdiger and others and they stayed there. But a kid who's been here for two days doesn't know how to win... He'll learn."