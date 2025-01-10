Mallorca captain Rodriguez blasts Real Madrid defender Asencio: That kid!
Asencio was in the middle of the late brawl as Real won 3-0 with two goals in injury-time on Thursday night.
Afterwards an unimpressed Rodriguez snapped: "Among the personal disputes that there are on the pitch, there was also the kid.
"I'm a bit old-fashioned and you have to know how to win . He's going to have a lot of games to learn.
"(Pablo) Maffeo gets a bit heated because they give him a touch and then the kid comes along, who's been here for two days and has to have a bit more respect.
"I think both they and we had disputes, but healthy disputes that stay there. I had enough of what Asencio did, because I had disputes with (Toni) Rüdiger and others and they stayed there. But a kid who's been here for two days doesn't know how to win... He'll learn."