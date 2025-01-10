Mallorca midfielder Mascarell slams Real Madrid attitude: And I came through their youth system

Real Mallorca midfielder Omar Mascarell says Pablo Maffeo was setup going into last night's Supacopa semifinal defeat to Real Madrid.

Maffeo went into the tie insisting he would beat great rival Vini Jr in a boxing bout.

"They made the headlines they wanted," Mascarell said after the 3-0 defeat. "It seems that he is joking, but they were very aware of it."

"From the moment he fell to the ground in the first half, everyone went after him (Maffeo). We are a family and we will defend Maffeo to the death. The media that want to publish the images will clearly show what happened."

"I was the first to see the video interview, and it seems that it was a joke. But what reaches those at Madrid is only the headline. They had it very much in mind, but we don't care."

He continued: "In the end it seems that, and I can tell you this as someone who came through the Madrid youth academy and has a special affection for the club, they make us look like the bad guys and I don't think it should be like that.

"We came here to compete, the arguments that occur on the pitch stay on the pitch. There are moments in the match when people are looking for you and it seems like we're the only ones looking for trouble. It's not appropriate and the cameras are there and it's clear that it's because of both sides that the match has become heated."

He added, "I was at Valdebebas for four years. I don't blame anyone, but everyone must be consistent with their actions. But I do want to make it clear that I wouldn't like Mallorca to be the bad guy in the movie because it's clear that the bickering has been on the part of both teams and everything should stay on the pitch."