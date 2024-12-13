Real Madrid management meet with Mbappe: 'Find your ego' and 'copy Ronaldo'

Real Madrid coaching staff are encouraging Kylian Mbappe to be more decisive on and off the pitch.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, who says management believe Mbappe needs to show more of his ego to find his best form.

He said on El Chiringuito: "For Kylian Mbappé it was hard for him to acclimatise to Madrid, but now it is another. He has been spoken to about the low profile and the humility with which he arrived.

"They told him to be more like Cristiano Ronaldo, that if you have the opportunity to try it and have a higher profile.

"Mbappé has many virtues, he is a good boy and good people. He has penetrated well in the locker room, but in the Real Madrid he has been told to take out the killer and the killer instinct."

