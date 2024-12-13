Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe in Qatar; I wasn't criticising Endrick; Rayo always difficult

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists Kylian Mbappe could make the Intercontinental final next week.

Mbappe collected a hamstring injury in victory at Champions League opponents Atalanta in midweek. But Ancelotti says the Frenchman will make the jet to Doha.

Match against Rayo Vallecano:

"It's another demanding match against a rival that has always been difficult for us in recent years. They play well, intensely, at home... We are confident of having a good match. The team has recovered well."

How are Mbappé and Camavinga?

"Mbappé's condition is not serious, he will travel to Qatar because we believe he can recover from his injury. Camavinga is fine."

Tchouaméni:

"I have to thank him for playing in a position that is not his and he does everything for the good of the team. He is one of the best pivots on the market, but we are in an emergency situation and he has to play as a centre-back. Against Atalanta and Girona we have won both games with him in that position and that is not his place. We are also lucky to have found a very reliable player in the youth academy like Asencio."

His situation:

"This bench burns like the others. They all burn equally."

Vinicius:

"He is still the best in the world for us, with enormous humility. The level is not surprising."

Guardiola, questioned at City:

"I don't have to give him any advice. He's one of the best in the world, he's marking an era, he's an innovator... These latest results don't change my opinion of him."

Is Bellingham the leader?

"I don't know if he is the leader, but he is a very important player. Leaders are chosen by teammates. Apart from his quality, he puts a lot of commitment into the team and his teammates value this a lot."

Few rotations:

"It's true. I can rotate if I have the players, but if I have a squad of 14 or 15 players it's difficult to rotate. You talk about Endrick, that I give him few minutes, blah blah blah... but he's a very young player who has to adapt, improve..."

Lack of patience for his job:

"I don't think about it, I have to do my job as best as possible. We are going to do it despite the difficulty, the injuries... With the coaching staff and the medical team we are going to see how we can improve in order to compete and fight until the end. Little by little, things are starting to improve. We are very excited about the return of Alaba, who is close to returning. There are many positive things."

Mbappé's injuries:

"It's difficult to say why these injuries have occurred. In the last few breaks, he has stayed here, rested, worked and it has been noticeable because his performance has improved a lot."

Few minutes for Endrick:

"When I say that he has to work, it's not a criticism because he's doing well. He's very young, he's coming to Real Madrid, which has the best in the world and you have to be patient. He's not asking for anything, he's doing well, he has to continue learning to keep improving."

