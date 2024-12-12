Real Madrid striker Mbappe risks missing Intercontinental Cup final

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe risks missing the Intercontinental Cup final in Doha.

Mbappé has suffered an injury to his left thigh and is expected to be out for around ten days, which rules him out of the clash with Rayo Vallecano and makes his participation in the Intercontinental Cup final almost impossible.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is not ruled out, but if he travels to Doha it will be to be on the bench and to come on if the game demands it.

Mbappé was injured half an hour into Tuesday's win at Atalanta. The Frenchman was having one of his best performances, attacking the space well and scoring a great goal after ten minutes, but after fifteen minutes he began to feel discomfort in his hamstring.

The striker asked to be substituted after half an hour. Mbappe's decision helped avoid a serious tear, but the tests he has undergone have detected an injury that should force him to be out for at least ten days.