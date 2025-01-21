Real Madrid make pre-contract offer to Davies, but...

Real Madrid's contract offer to Alphonso Davies has fallen well short of expectations for the Bayern Munich wing-back, it has been revealed.

Off contract in June, Davies is free to negotiate Bosman terms with foreign clubs and contact has been established with Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito, admits an agreement far from being settled.

"Davies can negotiate from January 1 and last week he was negotiating with Real Madrid for summer. There is a give and take because he wants a transfer premium and Real Madrid does not want to pay it. Madrid offers him 8 million (euros) per season and he asks for 10," stated Inda.

"In Munich they pay him more, but he has the obsession to play for Real Madrid, whom he considers the best club in the world."