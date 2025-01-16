Real Madrid make Davies breakthrough in transfer talks

Real Madrid have made a breakthrough in transfer talks with Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies.

Marca says Real Madrid are on the verge of winning the tug-of-war over Davies.

The Spanish giants and the Canada international already have an agreement in place.

Davies is now close to fully committing to Real Madrid, but Bayern Munich have not yet given up hope and are pushing to convince him to stay.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are other clubs said to be chasing Davies.