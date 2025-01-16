Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to contact Sporting CP in attempt to sign Gyokeres
Amorim wants to keep young Man Utd star and rejects idea of a loan
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close
Man Utd boss Amorim explains holding back Garnacho: He has talent, but...

Real Madrid make Davies breakthrough in transfer talks

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid make Davies breakthrough in transfer talks
Real Madrid make Davies breakthrough in transfer talksAction Plus
Real Madrid have made a breakthrough in transfer talks with Bayern Munich wing-back Alphonso Davies.

Marca says Real Madrid are on the verge of winning the tug-of-war over Davies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Spanish giants and the Canada international already have an agreement in place.

Davies is now close to fully committing to Real Madrid, but Bayern Munich have not yet given up hope and are pushing to convince him to stay.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are other clubs said to be chasing Davies.

Mentions
LaLigaDavies AlphonsoReal MadridBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich to challenge Real Madrid for Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
London duo rival Man Utd, Real Madrid in Davies Bosman battle