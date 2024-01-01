Tribal Football
Real Madrid make new contract gesture to Martinez
Real Madrid have assured Joan Martinez over his new contract.

The 16 year-old defender is facing nine months on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury last week.

However, despite the setback, Real management have moved quickly to assure Martinez over his looming new contract. Indeed, Real are upping the original agreement as a show of confidence in the teen.

Meanwhile, it's emerged that the day of Martinez suffering his knee injury, Toni Rudiger offered the youngster a room at his luxury home that evening before his family were to arrive to collect him.

And also in the aftermath, Kylian Mbappe made a beeline for the teen to assure him, "Soon, we will play together."

For his part, Martinez has assured friends and family he will be back bigger and stronger after the recovery process.

