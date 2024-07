Joan Martinez (16) earns Real Madrid promotion

Real Madrid management have handed 16 year-old Joan Martinez a promotion.

The defender has joined Raul's Castilla squad for preseason training.

Martinez is regarded highly inside La Fabrica, where Juvenil A coach Alvaro Arbeloa has sung his praises.

A centre-half, Martinez is seen as a real defensive prospect for Raul's team this season.

He stands at 1.9m and is regarded as a genuine ball-playing centre-half.