Real Madrid keeper Courtois sends Lunin message after Barcelona defeat
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois played down their defeat to Barcelona in New Jersey.

Barca won the preseason tour match 2-1, with Pau Victor scoring twice. Nico Paz struck for Real.

Courtois later said: "We have been competitive. We are not happy with the defeat, but it is preseason and nothing happens, we have to continue getting minutes.

"I feel very good. The second goal is sad, because I calculated a little wrong. But it's better that it happens now and not in the season, but I feel good."

Courtois also had a message for goalkeeper rival Andriy Lunin: "Everyone has to choose what they think is appropriate. Last year he played and I understand that he wants to continue playing. He has to choose his path and choose what is best for him."

