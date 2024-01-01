Celta Vigo fight off Juventus, Real Madrid to secure Fer Lopez to new deal

Celta Vigo management are delighted securing Fer Lopez to a new deal.

The young prospect was on the radar of Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer.

But Celta announced on Saturday: "The canterano Fer Lopez extends his bond with Celta Vigo, which began more than a decade ago. The twenty-year-old midfielder will remain linked to the Celta team for another four seasons.

"The renewal demonstrates both the young player's commitment to the club of his life and the club's commitment to its youth sector, which has been the protagonist of splendid changes in recent weeks."

The statement continued: "The young canterano arrived when he was just a child, at the age of 9, at that moment he began a sporting career in which, with great continuous effort and exemplary commitment, he would go through all the lower categories of the Celta team until arriving at Celta Fortuna, where he would have closed a magnificent season. It culminated with the qualification for the Play-offs for promotion to the Segunda Division.

"Celta consolidated its firm commitment to the youth academy and the integral formation of the players who are part of the youth teams. Congratulations, Fer!"