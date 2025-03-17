Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management planning eight-player summer sale
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash
Bruno Fernandes joins Beckham, Giggs and Rooney in hallowed Man United ranks
Man Utd may turn to untested youngster as Onana battles to make Leicester clash

Ramos reacts to first red card for Monterrey

Carlos Volcano
Ramos reacts to first red card for Monterrey
Ramos reacts to first red card for MonterreyMonterrey Rayados
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has seen the light side of his first red card for Monterrey.

With Monterry 3-1 ahead on Sunday at UNAM, Ramos was shown a red card for a foul.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, it was not something that the experienced defender took too seriously.

He posted to social media: "A huge victory out against a strong team. Now it's time to rest and recharge to the next challenge.

"Obviously, I couldn't leave this league without a red card! Three points and further towards the goal."

Monterrey currently sit in eighth place on the LigaMX table.

Mentions
LaLigaMonterreyReal MadridUNAM PumasLiga MX
Related Articles
Monterrey coach Demichelis: Ramos will play three games a week when he's ready
Monterrey coach Demichelis left pleased after winning Ramos debut
Ramos addresses fans after winning Monterrey debut