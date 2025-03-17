Ramos reacts to first red card for Monterrey

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has seen the light side of his first red card for Monterrey.

With Monterry 3-1 ahead on Sunday at UNAM, Ramos was shown a red card for a foul.

However, it was not something that the experienced defender took too seriously.

He posted to social media: "A huge victory out against a strong team. Now it's time to rest and recharge to the next challenge.

"Obviously, I couldn't leave this league without a red card! Three points and further towards the goal."

Monterrey currently sit in eighth place on the LigaMX table.