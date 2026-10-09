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Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Confirmed team news Mourinho attempts to catch up to Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Confirmed team news
Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Confirmed team newsREUTERS

Real Madrid welcome Villarreal to the Bernabéu this weekend as Los Blancos try to catch up to La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid, managed by the legendary Jose Mourinho, are currently fourth in the La Liga table, boasting 15 points from their opening seven matches of the season as they sit six points behind Barcelona after their perfect start.

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Mourinho's side suffered a 2-1 road defeat against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano, but the good news for Madrid is that the side have won three consecutive games at home, which adds a slight boost to the side heading into the clash.

Madrid will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday night as Mourinho deals with a number of injury concerns.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal team news

Eder Militao (muscle), Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip), Raul Asencio (leg) and Dean Huijsen (suspended) are all out of contention for Mourinho. Federico Valverde also faces a late assessment on a ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Villarreal are without Tajon Buchanan (hamstring).

Real Madrid vs Villarreal kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Bernabeu for a 20:00 kick-off UK time.

Form

Real Madrid form (all competitions): WLWWWL

Villarreal form (all competitions): LLLLWW

Real Madrid vs Villarreal predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Carreras; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

Villarreal: Gulacsi; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Comesana, Gueye; Akhomach, Moleiro, Pepe; Mikautadze

Key stats

Madrid have won three of their last five matches across competitions; Villarreal have also won two of their last five.

Both teams have scored in four of Madrid's last four matches and eight of Villarreal's last nine.

Madrid won the last meeting 2–0 away at Villarreal on 24 January 2026.

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