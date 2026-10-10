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Barcelona president Laporta says Real Madrid "want to harm football" in latest attack

Barcelona president Laporta says Real Madrid "want to harm football" in latest attack
Barcelona president Laporta says Real Madrid "want to harm football" in latest attackREUTERS

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that Real Madrid are trying to harm football.

The Negreira case has erupted again this month as Madrid sent a 50,000-page dossier to UEFA concerning Barcelona's payments to former refereeing official Jose Maria Enríquez Negreira.

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Madrid have called for sporting consequences, including the stripping of nine LaLiga titles won by Barcelona between 2001 and 2018. The case is based on payments of €7.3M (£6.5M) from Barcelona, payments which Madrid desperately want investigated.

Barcelona insisted UEFA had not reopened the case and the Spanish giants say the investigation began in 2023, so has remained open ever since as they proclaim their innocence.

Laporta has now hit out at Madrid as he defends the side and rips into the club's biggest rivals who he believes are trying to destory football.

“Real Madrid have accused us in a crushing and constant way, trying to discredit and damage the image of Barça”.

“But they will have to rectify, no matter how much they extend the summary to keep the flame alive. They try to discredit Barça, but I don't think they do it innocently, but they want to harm football”.

Barcelona's defence is that the payments were for technical refereeing reports, advice and analysis, but Madrid argue they were a conflict of interest and may have led to mass corruption.

This comes five months after Real president Florentino Perez said he was gathering evidence for the case to submit to UEFA, stating in May that Barcelona “have stolen seven league (titles) from me.” 

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