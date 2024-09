Real Madrid hit by double injury blow

Real Madrid have been hit by a double injury blow.

Real midfielder Dani Ceballos and fullback Ferland Mendy both face spells on the sidelines.

Ceballos is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks with an ankle sprain, which he suffered during last night's 2-0 win against Real Betis.

Meanwhile, Mendy has pulled out of France's squad this week with a leg strain.

The fullback is expected to be available for Real after the international break.