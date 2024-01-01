Atletico Madrid coach Simeone eyeing ex-Real Madrid star James

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone wants to bring James Rodriguez back to Spain.

The former Real Madrid star has impressed for Colombia at the Copa America.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, speaking on El Chiringuito, revealed: “There is a player who interests Simeone and more with his performance in the Copa América.

"It is James Rodríguez, who would be an affordable footballer for the economy of Atlético de Madrid."

The Colombia captain is currently with Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Inda added:  "Another player who is being watched but who is more difficult is Dani Ceballos.

"He has no minutes at Real Madrid."

