Ceballos makes clear Real Madrid plans after victory over Chelsea

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos was happy to feature in their preseason friendly win against Chelsea.

Real won 2-1 in Charlotte for the final game of their US tour.

Ceballos said afterwards: “We're feeling very good. We got off to a good start after two weeks of training. Scoring the first goal quickly opened up the game a lot. I'm really happy; it's a privilege to celebrate my birthday in this shirt.

“I'm very happy here and now we're focused on the Super Cup. We want to go back to Madrid, rest and approach this game in the best way possible.

“Last year, I didn't have consistency because I was injured for three months at the beginning. But now I feel good, with more physical strength and better quality of play. These minutes have helped me to gain confidence and now I want to make it difficult for the manager.”

“The team's physical work in the pre-season has been outstanding. The matches have allowed us to improve and get into a good rhythm. The team has worked very well, acclimatising to the weather, to each pitch and the different cities.”

On Vinicius Jr's superb assist for Brahim Diaz's goal, Ceballos also said: “Vinicius has been performing at a very high level for years. This wasn't his first pass like that. I remember the one he played to Bellingham at the Bernabéu. You have to praise his quality, he's gone from strength to strength and right now he's the best in the world.”