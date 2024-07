Real Madrid hero Salgado taking charge of Sakaryaspor

Real Madrid hero Michel Salgado is moving to Turkey.

Salgado is a step away from being confirmed new coach of Second Division Sakaryaspor.

The deal was announced by Sakaryaspor president Gokhan In, who announced the Spaniard's arrival on Monday.

Salgado, 48, is coming off a brief stint on the bench in Cyprus, at the helm of Pafos, as interim coach.

The former Real fullback twice won the Champions League in 2000 and 2002 with Los Merengues.