Real Madrid hero Guti blasts Barcelona superkid Yamal: Do it in Ibiza - not with Spain!

Real Madrid hero Guti has taken aim at Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal.

After watching Spain's Nations League final defeat to Portugal earlier this week, Guti admits he's been unimpressed by the way Yamal presents himself in public while with the national team.

"I don't know if this is the first time I've seen a guy with a cap backward. I don't like that!" declared Guti on El Chiringuito.

"Why? Because he's with the Spanish national team!"

The former Spain midfielder also said: "When he goes to Ibiza, or wherever he wants, he can do it. But not with the Spanish national team at a press conference. I don't like it.

"This is the reality. And it's not his fault. It's the fault of the people standing next to him who don't say 'no way'."

When it was put to Guti that he was known during his playing days for his flamboyant fashion sense, he replied: "I've become old..."