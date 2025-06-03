Yamal: I wanted Barcelona deal closed; I just want to focus on pitch

Lamine Yamal says there was never any doubt about agreeing a new deal with Barcelona.

The 17 year-old committed last week to a new contract with Barca to 2031.

He told Radio Cope: "The best thing is that we talk about what I do on the pitch, not off it. I had no doubts about what I wanted to do. I wanted to resolve it quickly.

"I spoke to the president, people didn't know that after the restaurant I went to the arcade or to play PlayStation. I try to do what a 17-year-old boy does.

"Now I don't go and pick up my brother anymore, everything is very different and I understand that. The great players were Lewandowski, Gündogan, Raphinha... and now people talk about me more, and I live more peacefully."

Friends know how to fire me up

Asked about the attention, Yamal says he's getting used to it.

"I don't pay attention to it, but my friends send it to me. They send me a lot of TikToks. My two friends know that I get fired up with criticism, they send it to me before games to motivate me. They know that I'm not nervous before a game.

"Against France, I was sleeping on the bus. I wake up and my friend says to me: 'Remember what Rabiot told you'... the game starts, they score, I look at my friend and he says to me 'remember'... and I get excited and I enter that phase where I don't stop running."

On whether he could ever play for Real Madrid in the future, Yamal replied: "No, that is impossible."