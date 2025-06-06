Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer
Amorim urging Man Utd to buy Mbeumo AND Gyokeres
Departing Man Utd midfielder Eriksen admits one career regret
Lille defender Meunier on signing for Man Utd: If they ever ask me, I’ll cycle there!

Raphinha beats Yamal and Mbappe to win LaLiga best player award

Shina Oludare
Raphinha beats Yamal and Mbappe to win LaLiga best player award
Raphinha beats Yamal and Mbappe to win LaLiga best player awardAction Plus
Raphinha has been named La Liga’s Player of the Season following an outstanding campaign, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

The Spanish topflight confirmed the Barcelona star as winner despite Mbappe scoring 31 goals in 34 games and three assists.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Raphinha scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists as Barcelona stormed to La Liga glory. 

He earned the Player of the Month award just once this season but has now been recognised for his consistent contributions throughout the campaign. 

His final goal involvements came in the 2024/25 El Clasico, where he scored twice in Barcelona’s thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid.

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianRaphinhaYamal LamineBarcelonaReal Madrid