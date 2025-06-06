Raphinha beats Yamal and Mbappe to win LaLiga best player award

Raphinha has been named La Liga’s Player of the Season following an outstanding campaign, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

The Spanish topflight confirmed the Barcelona star as winner despite Mbappe scoring 31 goals in 34 games and three assists.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meanwhile, Raphinha scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists as Barcelona stormed to La Liga glory.

He earned the Player of the Month award just once this season but has now been recognised for his consistent contributions throughout the campaign.

His final goal involvements came in the 2024/25 El Clasico, where he scored twice in Barcelona’s thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid.