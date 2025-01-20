Real Madrid happy as Villarreal closing deal for Napoli defender Marin

Villarreal are closing a deal for Napoli defender Rafa Marin.

Mundo Deportivo says Villarreal are set to sign Marin on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spaniard joined Napoli in the summer from Real Madrid, with the deal including a buy-back option.

It's understood Real are happy with the prospect of Marin returning to LaLiga and to Villarreal.

Real still see Marin as a potential future player and management believe the move will be good for his development.