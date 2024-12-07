Real Madrid great Ronaldo: Vini Jr deserved it - though the real Ballon d'Or is Florentino

Real Madrid great Ronaldo Nazario insists Vinicius Junior deserved this year's Ballon d'Or.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the winner last month ahead of the Real star.

Valladolid owner Ronaldo told Marca: "Without denigrating Rodri, Vinicius should have won the Ballon d'Or: the award missed a great opportunity to crown Vinicius as the best in the world. It has nothing to do with Rodrigo, let's be clear, but Vinicius was much more decisive last season."

He then added: "What can I say except that the real Ballon d'Or is Florentino Pérez: he is a father to me. He taught me a lot and gave me everything in the world of football."

On Kylian Mbappé, he said: "Anything can happen in football. There can be positives and negatives. It's not necessary to look so much at the small details. Mbappé means a lot to Real Madrid and will be very important. Both Real Madrid and Mbappé have a lot of credit."