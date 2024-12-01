LaLiga president Tebas fires piracy warning to Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has fired a PIRACY warning to Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The president is currently in Buenos Aires (Argentina), as part of a conference on the fight against audiovisual piracy.

He took the opportunity to mention the Instagram story of Vinícius Júnior, who had shared a photo of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in the Champions League, with the logo of the Brazilian channel TNT Sports Brazil .

"If he is in Madrid, and I think he was in Madrid, it is piracy," Tebas told Revelo.

"Access to the content to watch the Champions League in Spain must go through Movistar Television (broadcaster of the C1 in Spain). To watch this content, you had to have a VPN or a satellite antenna pointed at another location. There must be active behavior outside the scope of Movistar. He was pirating the game. It was communicated that next time they will not pirate the game."

