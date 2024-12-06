Tribal Football
Vini Jr hands Real Madrid boost ahead of massive week

Vinicius Junior is on track for an early injury return at Real Madrid.

The Brazil attacker had aimed to make the Intercontinential Cup final on December 18.

But Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito, revealed: "They tell me that Vinicius's return can be advanced from the Intercontinental to the match against Atalanta next Tuesday."

Real meet Atalanta with their Champions League hopes in the balance. 

In five matches they have added six points out of a possible 15 and in the last two games  they have lost against AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu  and Liverpool at Anfield. 

