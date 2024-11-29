Newcastle table contract offer to Real Madrid legend Ramos

Newcastle United are launching a move for free agent Sergio Ramos.

The Real Madrid legend is available after coming off contract at Sevilla over the summer.

Okdiario says English sources state Newcastle are in contact with Ramos' camp and have made a contract offer to the veteran defender.

Newcastle are offering Ramos an 18-month contract worth €10m, with the Spaniard to join in January.

For the moment, Ramos is yet to respond to the proposal. He also has held talks with the likes of Boca Juniors, Corinthians and Italian giants Juventus.

