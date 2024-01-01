Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois takes aim at Atletico fans for 'rat derby'

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has taken fresh aim at Atletico Madrid fans ahead of tonight's derby.

In the so-called 'rat derby' , on February 9, 2019, several red-and-white fans placed stuffed rats on Courtois' plaque on the 'legends' walk at the Metropolitano stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I understand that seeing me play with the rival can hurt, but at times they went too far," said Courtois.

The rats on the plaque then transferred to the stands with a massive throwing of objects at his goal amid insults, whistles and expressions of contempt.

Atletico host their former player Courtois and Real Madrid later tonight in this season's first Madrid derby.