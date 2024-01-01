Atletico Madrid coach Simeone insists no schedule excuses facing Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone insists there's no complaints about the timing of tomorrow night's derby against Real Madrid.

Atletico have had one day less to prepare for the clash at the Metropolitano. But Simeone isn't seeking any excuses.

Tiredness and motivation:

"Everything starts with the mind, that's clear. Beyond the physical part that can influence at some point, motivation for everything in life is an important weapon."

Previous controversies:

"I'm staying away from what is not preparing for the match, I'm not paying attention to what they might say, but I understand that we have to sell the derby product with all the good players on the pitch, but both players and coaches have to focus on what interests us."

Nerves before an important match:

"I'm always nervous, anxious, excited, joyful, excited... With all the expectations that a game generates in me. Since I arrived at Atlético for the first game against Málaga, it hasn't changed for me."

Rating the importance of the match from one to ten:

"Every game is a ten, there is not a seven in every game."

The derby with Madrid has been balanced since he arrived:

"Since I arrived, everything has changed a lot. This is a part of the game that has improved and that is why the club has grown as it has and the team is challenged as it is. We have to accept this growth and it is evident in this situation, which is just one of many."

Work on the offensive part:

"It's difficult to change what we've been doing in two days. It's a job that we have to do to get to know the players. We're still in the process of going for what we think gives us more balance. Sometimes we're more or less right, but it's true that we need more time. From Thursday to Sunday, little will change."

Victories against Real Madrid last season and the plan now:

"The rival has lost a very important player like Kroos, admired by all coaches and necessary in any team. I think they are looking for that player who gives them the calm to take advantage of all their offensive power. We have brought in new players, but they will not change whether Modric or Güler play."

Time to prepare for the match:

"I don't look at the time, we accept what there is. We said it when we went to play against Bilbao in the semi-final, they had five days and we had two. Nobody remembers it and nobody cared. There are people who work very well and we have to respect their work because they do things very well."

Mbappé's absence:

"Knowing the manager, he will try to start with Bellingham as a playmaker or fourth on the left. The appearance of Modric or Güller in the middle will not change, nor will Rodrygo."