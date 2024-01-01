Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke: We want to entertain against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid captain Koke says he wants an entertaining derby against Real Madrid on Sunday night.

Atletico host Real in good form going into the game, with Koke confident of their chances.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fatigue before the derby:

"There is no fatigue in these games, they play themselves, with the enthusiasm that our fans will transmit to us in our stadium it will be incredible and we must not look at the fatigue. We have to look at the game, face it with our people and I'm sure that way we have a good chance of winning."

What a derby means:

"The Madrid derby is super special, with a lot of rivalry, but with the utmost respect that there should be on a football pitch. Our fans will surely be supporting us before the game, or already, as they are waiting for Sunday to arrive. We receive many messages from family and fans to support us, but with the utmost respect for a game that is very important but in which the most important thing is the spectacle."

Last derby:

"The last derby we had was the Cup, which was a wonderful, spectacular match. Fans of other teams surely enjoyed watching it and I hope it can be repeated and we are lucky enough to win."

First derby for some teammates:

"The best thing is to experience it. I have been talking a lot about what it means to play for Atlético and achieve great things at Atlético de Madrid, which is experienced differently to other clubs and I hope we can achieve great things, starting with winning the derby on Sunday, which for many will be the first."