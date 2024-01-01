Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We go to Atletico full of confidence

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says they face Atletico Madrid tomorrow night full of confidence.

Ancelotti is bullish about their chances at the Metropolitano.

Tomorrow's match:

"They are always a great rival and that will not change. It will be an entertaining match, hard-fought, because there is a lot of quality in both teams. It will be a spectacle."

The cards for protesting:

"We have spoken, yes, because the only way is to avoid unnecessary protests."

How is Camavinga?

"He is available and therefore can play 90 minutes and zero minutes."

Playing without Mbappé:

"Without Mbappé things change a bit but not much. It's a shame he's not here but we can make up for him well. We're used to playing without him."

The atmosphere against Vinicius:

"Tomorrow is going to be an entertaining show, they are going to bring all their qualities to make it a great show."

Atlético's complaints about playing with fewer days of preparation:

"I understand them, because we also had to prepare well due to lack of time."

How Madrid is doing:

"I think we have improved, apart from the mistake at the end of the last game. We have been a more united, more effective team, and tomorrow is a very important test."

Special derby:

"It's always special. I think Atlético has improved a lot, it has signed good players and I think it will fight until the end for this League with us and with Barcelona."

Tomorrow's system:

"I don't pay much attention to it, it doesn't mean that adding one more midfielder makes it a 4-4-2 or adding one striker makes it a 4-3-3. What I do pay attention to is that the team is united and committed."

The visit to the Metropolitano:

"Every game has its own story. Predicting what will happen tomorrow is difficult. We have a plan and we'll see if it works out for us."

Vinicius Ballon d'Or?

"I think he's going to win it, but if not, it's not a problem. We'll move on and so will he, but I think he deserves it."

Last year:

"It's obvious that we have to avoid the mistakes of last year. That learning could be useful for tomorrow's game."