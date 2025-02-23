Al-Ittihad coach Blanc: Benzema must keep playing for 3-4 years

Al-Ittihad coach Laurent Blanc is urging Karim Benzema to carry on playing next season.

Real Madrid hero Benzema has been outstanding for Al-Ittihad this term, with Blanc convinced the veteran still has much to offer.

He said, "He has always scored in his career, when he was young in Lyon, in Madrid and now here. And he scores a lot. I hope for us, for him and for the fans that he will continue to play for another three or four years."

After victory over Al-Hilal, Blanc also said: "Karim is like Mbappé today, he's a scoring machine. When you're lucky enough to have a scorer like Karim, or like Cristiano Ronaldo in your team, you're lucky."

Benzema has 16 goals and seven assists so far this season.