Sources: Endrick looking to seize Real Madrid chance after transfer uncertainty

Endrick has given Real Madrid a reason to rethink his future after delivering the kind of moment that could change everything for the Brazilian forward.

The forward has recently been forced to consider the idea of a move away, with a move to Serie A looking possible as AC Milan and Roma emerged as potential destinations for January.

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He has been desperate for the chance to earn himself a lifeline at Real Madrid, though, and this week provided a significant turning point for the 20-year-old.

Endrick came off the bench to score an important goal in a comeback victory over Roma in the Champions League, giving him a timely opportunity to remind everyone of his ability.

His situation has since taken a positive turn, with sources indicating that Madrid are not planning to loan him out.

That is precisely what Endrick has wanted all along, and this weekend's game against Sevilla is one he will attempt to use as a building block.

The forward is desperate to prove he can succeed at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

He now has an opportunity to build on his latest contribution. With Vinicius Jr. suspended for four games, it means further chances will be coming Endrick's way.

The timing could hardly be better for the player, who has spent much of his time at Madrid struggling to secure the regular minutes needed to establish himself.

Endrick's domestic league stats Flashscore

Jose Mourinho has backed the Brazilian to become a "huge success," adding to the belief that his career at the club can still take off.

Sources indicate that Endrick is excited about what he can achieve from this point, having been given renewed reason to believe he can turn his Madrid career around.

He will accept whatever decision the club ultimately makes about his future, but the immediate focus is on making the most of the chances ahead.

With a potentially defining run of fixtures approaching, including a meeting with Barcelona, Endrick has the chance to transform his standing at Madrid and make a January exit far less likely.