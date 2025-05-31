Tribal Football
Real Madrid encouraged as Arsenal and Lewis-Skelly contract talks stumble
Real Madrid are eyeing off Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

After his breakthrough season, Lewis-Skelly is now locked in talks with Arsenal over a new contract, though negotiations are dragging on.

The left-back's current deal has just over a year to run and Real Madrid spy the prospect of a Bosman transfer in 12 months'  time.

The Guardian says Real Madrid monitoring developments, knowing they can secure Lewis-Skelly to a pre-contract from January 1 and sign him for nothing next summer.

Lewis-Skelly, along with the Arsenal senior team, also won his first caps with England this past season.

