Real Madrid eye last minute bid for Martin Zubimendi despite Arsenal agreement

Real Madrid are reportedly readying a last gasp attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi after the midfielder agreed to join Arsenal this summer.

Reports suggest that Arsenal have a ‘verbal agreement’ with the 26-year-old as they prepare to activate the £51 million release clause in his Real Sociedad contract.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid aren’t willing to give up on signing Zubimendi just yet and are readying a last-minute offer.

Real Madrid are actively looking to sign a new midfielder this summer with Luka Modric reaching the twilight of his incredible career.

Incoming manager Xabi Alonso has a history with Zubimendi, coaching the midfielder during his time as Sociedad B boss.