Arteta opens up on Rodrygo links: You have to be the best in the market, no?

Arteta speaks on Rodrygo links: You have to be the best in the market, no?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on his plans for the summer transfer window amid links to Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

According to Cadena SER, Rodrygo’s representatives are testing the market to see if top clubs would be interested in signing the Brazilian international who is said to be available for around £80M this summer. Rodrygo was signed in a €45m (£39.3m) deal from Brazilian side Santos in 2018 and although he has won every trophy possible at Los Blancos, if he reportedly feels it is time to move on.

Speaking in his press conference on Thursday morning, Arteta was questioned on Arsenal’s transfer targets which includes Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Madrid’s Rodrygo. The Spaniard brushed off the question and admitted that to compete for the title once more next season then the North London side must find and sign the best players possible.

“If you want to win major trophies, you have to be the best in the market, no?" Arteta told reporters ahead of the final weekend of the season. "The teams that win always have the best players.

“I wouldn’t like to name a player, but there is pride because we have brought the club into a position that next season people are saying: ‘You have to win a major trophy.’ And that means that everybody believes, and that we are an elite team in this country and in Europe. The biggest statement is that Arsenal is there.”

Strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as well as winger Bukayo Saka, have all been absent for long periods of time this season, damaging the club’s chances of chasing down the title against rivals Liverpool. Arteta stated that his side need more strength up front which only help links towards Rodrygo who could slide into Arsenal’s side ahead of the new campaign.

“What is clear with the amount of injuries that we had in the front line is that we need a goal threat and we need firepower. Understanding that the context can change tomorrow, we cannot rely just on the numbers that we had before. We have to add goals, creativity, and we have to add numbers, and that will be in different positions.”