Real Madrid eager to secure Asencio to new contract

Real Madrid are eager to secure Raul Asencio to a new contract.

The young defender has been a revelation since breaking into the first team last month.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Real Madrid are planning to offer Raúl Asencio a new contract as they’re very happy with his impact.

"Asencio’s performances have been excellent so far and Real will prepare new deal proposal with higher salary.

"Current contract expires in June 2026."

