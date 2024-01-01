Tribal Football
Real Madrid coaching pair renew deals
Real Madrid assistant coaches Antonio Pintus and Luis Llopis have signed new deals.

Pintus is Real's prime fitness coach, while Llopis is their senior goalkeeper coach.

Both were hired outside of Real coach Carlo Ancelotti's staff, but have become key members over the past two seasons.

Ancelotti was eager to see them remain and Marca says both have now renewed their deals.

Davide Ancelotti, Francesco Mauri, Beniamino Fulco and Simone Montanaro make up Ancelotti's backroom team.

