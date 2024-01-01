Real Madrid coaches and players rally to support Martinez

Real Madrid Juvenil A coach Alvaro Arbeloa has offered public support to Joan Martinez.

The 16 year-old defender has suffered an ACL injury, which puts his entire season now in jeopardy.

Arbeloa posted to social media: "Everything good and beautiful that has happened to you these days is what awaits you soon, Joan.

"I am sure that it will serve as strength and motivation to come back very strong. You know that you have many people who love you, that we trust you and that we are going to be by your side. Let's fight for that recovery now, Rambo!"

Senior Real teammates also rallied to support.

"Stay strong, crack," Aurelien Tchouaméni posted; "Get well soon crack, we are all with you," Jude Bellingham dedicated; "Cheer up, little brother," said also Toni Rüdiger.