Real Madrid superkid Martinez suffers major injury setback

Real Madrid defender Joan Martinez has suffered a major injury setback.

The 16 year-old defender has suffered a knee injury, says Marca.

Martinez was part of Real's tour of the US these past three weeks and tasted senior football.

The teen was being viewed as an alternative to Leny Yoro, after the former Lille defender chose Manchester United ahead of them.

However, Martinez is now facing months sidelined after this week's setback.