Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We won't need 90 points to win LaLiga

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits victory against Sevilla today is a must.

Real host Sevilla in their final game for 2024, with Ancelotti knowing his team are currently 14 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Match against Sevilla:

“We are returning home after many away games. Ending the year here, with our fans, is very exciting. We want to end it well. Sevilla is a rival that is competing well in all the games. We have a very clear objective, to end 2024 with a victory.”

Review of the year:

"It has been a fantastic and unforgettable year. I don't know if it will be unrepeatable, but I think it can be repeated if we are all capable of bringing out the best in it. Winning the European Cup is always the happiest moment. We haven't lost many games this year, but the saddest moment could be the defeat against Barcelona here at the Bernabéu. I can't ask Santa Claus not to let me receive more criticism in 2025, criticism is also a gift."

On Mbappé:

“His adaptation period is over. He has already shown a good version and can still improve. He has recovered well from the small injury he had. He is motivated, excited and happy to be here. He needed that period, everyone needs it, but it is over.”

La Liga:

“It will be a much more competitive league than in recent years. Atlético will fight because it has all the resources to do so and try to win it. It will be very entertaining until the end. You can win it with less than 90 points this year.”

Performance of the full-backs:

"Mendy will be available tomorrow, while Alaba will be available for the return in January. Injuries have not allowed Mendy to play at his best. Lucas and Fran have performed well and have contributed to the team. As for Valverde, I don't plan to use him there except in an emergency. We are training Raúl in that position, and I think that, given his characteristics, he can perform well."

Angry during the game:

"This is something we're talking about with the players: unnecessary losses. Sometimes, during a play, we lose the ball by taking risks we don't need to take."

Review of the year:

"The footballers' schedule is more exhausting than the press conferences. About 10% of the questions are difficult to answer, but, in the end, we had a good time. Fortunately, they are not boring."

Mbappé's development:

“We also have to look for mobility because that is important in the offensive aspect. I don't ask Mbappé to be involved in the game because his talent is running away. We ask him to improve his continuity. That is what we ask of him and it is what he has to do more frequently. In addition, we have players to give him that pass when he runs away.”

Connection between Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Bellingham and Mbappé:

“They haven’t played together much because sometimes Rodrygo or Bellingham have been injured. But from what I’ve seen, they combine and adapt very well to each other’s characteristics. Sometimes Mbappé has played on the left, sometimes Vini has played inside and other times Bellingham has dropped to the left. I’m not going to set a position for the four of them, I’ll give them freedom to find the right position.”

Note for 2024:

"I give it an outstanding grade, considering all the complications we have had. Despite this, we have won five titles. For 2025, I ask to continue fighting, fighting and winning the Champions League."