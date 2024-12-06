Mijatovic: Real Madrid players have lost their hunger; Ancelotti needs to get ANGRY

Former Real Madrid striker and sports director Pedja Mijatovic wants to see coach Carlo Ancelotti get angry.

Mijatovic feels Ancelotti's calm approach isn't working this season, with Real struggling for consistency.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said on Cadena SER: "I see a team that is more mentally fragile. The main problem this season is precisely the greatest virtue of last year, this mental strength that the team had.

"It has a lot of footballing quality but it is quite fragile in terms of the mental aspect every time it concedes a goal and that did not happen in previous years when there were comebacks. It is more a mental issue than a footballing one.

"This squad is less hungry because they have won everything they could have won.

"All this context has made them comfortable and comfort in football is a major problem that kills you. They don't live the atmosphere like when there was a bit more hunger."

Faced with this situation, Pedja is clear that Ancelotti needs to put a little more pressure on the players: "My feeling is that he wants to please everyone and some young players who deserve an opportunity when he decides, not when it is demanded of them. I think that a conflict or anger could benefit the team, just think what I'm saying.

"We all know Ancelotti the pacifist, now we need an Ancelotti who gets angry, who sends someone to hell... I'm not going to say it, to see the team's reaction. Up until a year ago things were working, but now anger, a conflict can give something different because Madrid needs something different.

"I don't want to say that the coach needs to be changed, but Ancelotti has to change something."

On Mbappe, Mijatovic added, That wasn't all he talked about, as he also had time to talk about Kylian Mbappé.

"He's a player under a lot of pressure and anxious, who wants to do important things to show that he's a superstar.

"He should calm down and it wouldn't be a bad idea if he stayed on the bench for a few games and saw what the atmosphere is like there. He has to get used to the demands of Real Madrid and not have the team adapt to him."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play