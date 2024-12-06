Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: You're giving me a hard time, maybe you're getting tired of me?!

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to crack some jokes ahead of their clash with Girona.

Real meet Girona on the back of defeat at Athletic Bilbao and with his star striker Kylian Mbappe suffering a confidence crisis. But Ancelotti was able to make light of the situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

First question about tomorrow's opponent:

"It's a difficult match. Girona is also doing well this year, even though they also have the Champions League. They compete very well and we have to take that to keep fighting for the League."

Criticism:

"I have to accept it because the team is not giving its best version. The coach is always the most responsible in football. They are giving me too much criticism, it may mean that they are tired of me, but I am not tired. I am still happy and I understand the criticism, sometimes criticism is fuel to try to do better."

Alaba's return is closer and Vini:

"Vini has recovered very well and will be ready for the Champions League. Alaba will play again in January. Little by little he will join the team."

Concern from 1 to 10:

"It's not a funeral, we're in the fight in all competitions and we have to be optimistic considering the problems we have. We have a quality squad and we're convinced that we're going to get the best out of it. The level of concern is medium."

Madrid suffer when they are pressed:

"It's true that Liverpool and Athletic are very brave teams and to solve this you have to play more directly. Long ball and fight for the second ball. Don't force the exit from the back too much when you have a team that presses very well. I learned this very well in England, the long ball is a solution because even if you don't have a tall striker the second ball is more important, when the ball falls to win it, that's the most important thing."

How is Mbappé doing?

"He is aware of this because he spoke out after the match and we are with him. He is not playing his best, there are many who don't realise this but he is aware that he is not playing his best."

Criticism:

"I live in this world and I read the criticisms. But I am not able to connect the journalist's face with the name. I tell you that the criticism is acceptable and they are somewhat right. If you ask me what is the criticism that bothers me the most, some of them bother me. Because the criticism affects when it goes towards identity. If I have made a bad change, a bad eleven, that is not identity, another thing is what one is and what bothers more. If you tell someone that you have said something stupid or you are stupid, it is different."

Mbappé again, on whether to give him more or less minutes:

"We have to evaluate everything, I think that in terms of intensity and speed he has improved. It doesn't mean that he has to play every game, sometimes he can benefit from a rest."

The Club World Cup group:

"It was a nice presentation, with my friend Del Piero, I think it's going to be a competition."

If the group no longer gets your message:

"We haven't been able to get the best out of it yet, I have a very good relationship with my players, we think the same and we have the same unity to get the best out of ourselves."

Mbappé's repeated mistakes:

"Penalties are an issue at the moment, sometimes you are motivated and other times you are not. He has to endure the moment, fight, sacrifice himself, because sooner or later it will end. What gives me a good feeling is that in the last two games he has improved his intensity."

Injuries:

"Young people had to take responsibility, but that is built day by day, it doesn't happen all at once. These problems we've had have brought forward the growth of this leadership a little."