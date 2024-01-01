Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We weren't good for Mallorca draw

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he was left unhappy after their 1-1 draw at Real Mallorca.

Vedat Muriqi cancelled out Rodrygo Goes' opener for Real Madrid.

Ancelotti later said: "We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal. We didn't find the balance in the second half. We could have lost as there was no balance at the back. It wasn't a good game. We need to defend better. We're a very attacking team, but defensive balance is a fundamental factor.

"I was happy with some of the draws last season, but not today because we could have done a lot better. I don't want to make excuses for anything, but we just need to do better and with a better attitude. We can learn a lot from this match. It's quite clear where our problems could come from.

"Everyone has their own opinion about the substitutions. They're minor details. I don't want to comment on that".

He added: "Last year I didn't rotate a lot at the start of the season. When the Champions League returns I'll have more chance to rotate. We struggled defensively, we struggled to win the ball back and to press after losing the ball. We have to improve on that. When we talk about the defensive performance, we're talking above all about attitude and collective commitment."