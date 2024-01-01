Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Sterling camp releases statement after Chelsea AXE today

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We weren't good for Mallorca draw

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We weren't good for Mallorca draw
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We weren't good for Mallorca draw
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We weren't good for Mallorca drawLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he was left unhappy after their 1-1 draw at Real Mallorca.

Vedat Muriqi cancelled out Rodrygo Goes' opener for Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ancelotti later said: "We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal. We didn't find the balance in the second half. We could have lost as there was no balance at the back. It wasn't a good game. We need to defend better. We're a very attacking team, but defensive balance is a fundamental factor.

"I was happy with some of the draws last season, but not today because we could have done a lot better. I don't want to make excuses for anything, but we just need to do better and with a better attitude. We can learn a lot from this match. It's quite clear where our problems could come from.

"Everyone has their own opinion about the substitutions. They're minor details. I don't want to comment on that".

He added: "Last year I didn't rotate a lot at the start of the season. When the Champions League returns I'll have more chance to rotate. We struggled defensively, we struggled to win the ball back and to press after losing the ball. We have to improve on that. When we talk about the defensive performance, we're talking above all about attitude and collective commitment."

Mentions
LaLigaReal MadridMallorca
Related Articles
Canizares: Real Madrid keeper Courtois best I've seen - he could be the greatest
Osasuna coach Arrasate: Real Madrid draw special and beautiful
Mallorca coach Arrasate admits market frustration ahead of Real Madrid opener