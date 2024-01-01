Mallorca coach Arrasate admits market frustration ahead of Real Madrid opener

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate admits he feels his squad is short.

Mallorca will open their LaLiga campaign against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Arrasate said, "It is true that it is the first matchday, but if there is any team that adapts to what is needed, it is Real Madrid . We will have to play an almost perfect game to have a chance. LaLiga starts earlier each time, there are teams that have not yet registered all their players. It is what it is and we have to adapt ," he indicated.

Regarding the change in style that his team will propose, he explained: "Like everything it is a process. We are on the path and with a good attitude, but I understand that there is still a long way to go... although the LaLiga is starting. There are no excuses and we have to compete from now on knowing that we will surely find the best version later."

Asked about the market, Arrasate has been sincere: "We have nothing left over and if we are missing we will surely be missing some piece. But my job is also to perfect what we are doing because it is what will make us have results.

"There have been seen mismatches, but also brushstrokes".