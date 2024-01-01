Osasuna coach Arrasate: Real Madrid draw special and beautiful

Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate was left happy with their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Vedat Muriqi cancelled out Rodrygo Goes' opener for Real Madrid.

Arrasate later said: "We played a great game, a great effort, so the assessment is positive. It is true that at the end of the game they were committed, that's why we had chances to win, like some Larin attacks. It's a point meritorious and I am happy with everyone's work.

"Four days ago they (Real Madrid) achieved something great (Super Cup) and today they repeated the eleven from the other day, they had the best on the field. I give it a lot of value because we have been brave, to concede a blow, but to continue and believe in our options. Also to the fans who have helped us when we needed it. We must give it a lot of value.

"This is the Muriqi that we all want. He helps us without the ball, he scores a goal from a set piece. The goal he scored from a set piece is difficult. You know how forwards are, when they are confident they do much better "

On his debut in Son Moix, he added: "You enjoy it, but you suffer. It's true that they have gone out of their way and if we stole we could do damage, but I also saw that they could make us 1-2. It has been a special and beautiful day. It is a new project and I hope it's a stage like my previous team. The start is good and now what we have to do is continue like this."