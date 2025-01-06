Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Vini Jr doesn't deserve this

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed they're appealing against Vini Jr's red card at Valencia.

The Brazil attacker was sent off in Real's victory on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ancelotti said ahead of their Copa del Rey tie with Deportiva Minera: “It wasn't a red card, it should've been a yellow, and so hopefully he won't be given a ban. It's hard for him, if I put myself in his shoes.

"It's hard to put up with everything that happens and the insults. It's not that easy, but he's trying to improve. He's sad about the red card and has apologised, but we have to look forward.”

“I see what's happening and what has happened in the stadiums with him. His attitude has improved a lot and he can still improve, but nobody is perfect. He's doing a lot of work with this and he's improved a lot, so much so that he's the best player in the world.”