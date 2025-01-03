Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit
Chelsea set to sell FIVE players this winter to free up wage bill
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests

Ex-Real Madrid GM Valdano: Mbappe learning football more important in Spain than France

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Real Madrid GM Valdano: Mbappe learning football more important in Spain than France
Ex-Real Madrid GM Valdano: Mbappe learning football more important in Spain than FranceLaLiga
Former Real Madrid GM Jorge Valdano feels Kylian Mbappe's issues in his first six months in Spain is due the local football culture.

Valdano believes the demands of the local fans has taken aback the former PSG star.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Süddeutsche Zeitung: "It's a question of adaptation. Mbappé left his country, France, for the first time and that took him sociologically out of his comfort zone. This may have led to a process of anxiety, and anxiety is the great enemy of the footballer. 

"In France, football is not as culturally important as it is here in Spain. This can be seen simply on the television channel DAZN, which has perhaps 100,000 to 200,000 subscribers in France. Real Madrid, on the other hand, is not only the news leader on Sundays, but also on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays."

On the reaction of Real Madrid to Manchester City's Spain midfielder Rodri winning the Ballon d'Or ahead of Vinicius Junior, the Argentine added: "This episode is an example of how a club (Real Madrid) can even surpass a country. No Spaniard had won a Ballon d'Or since Luis Suárez in 1960.

"Rodri's victory should have been a source of national pride. In Spain, the impression was that 2024 was not the year in which Rodri won the Ballon d'Or, but the year in which Vinícius did not win it. "

Mentions
LaLigaMbappe KylianRodriValdano JorgeVinicius JuniorReal MadridPSGManchester City
Related Articles
Man City midfielder Rodri snaps back at Ronaldo: The same journalists who voted for me voted for you!
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
FIFPRO name Best XI of 2024: Man City and Real Madrid dominate