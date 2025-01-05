Mallorca defender Maffeo: Box Vinicius Junior?

Tribal Football
Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo hasn't shied away from his feud with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

The pair have a long history of crossing swords during their time in LaLiga.

Ahead of the Spanish Super Cup semifinal between the two clubs, Maffeo was asked about a boxing bout with Vini and told IndomitosTV: "It would be in a parallel world, but I think it could be the most watched fight in history.

"I think I would win, I have no doubt about it, I would eliminate him in 10 seconds."

Maffeo also explained his strategy when playing against the Brazilian: "In the first duel, I put him on the ground to see if I can get him out of the match.

"The words stay on the pitch, but I like that."

