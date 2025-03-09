Tribal Football
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tells Guler: Talk to me if you're unhappy

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has told Arda Guler to come speak with him if he's unhappy.

The Turkey midfielder continues to be linked with a move away this summer, where Eintracht Frankfurt are keen.

Asked about the rumours, Ancelotti said yesterday:  "All the players who have doubts can come to the office and talk to me.

"I talk to Endrick and all the young players. I read that there was a Guler case, but he hasn't come to see me yet. It's a process that all the young players like Vini Jr, Rodrygo or (Fede) Valverde have followed. 

"He needs time to join the best team in the world. The competition is very strong, everyone must understand that. I am with them every day."

