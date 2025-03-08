Vinicius Junior lays out terms to sign new Real Madrid contract

Vinicius Junior is demanding a hefty pay-rise to re-sign with Real Madrid.

While he has a deal with Real to 2027, there are concerns the Brazil attacker could push to leave amid talks with the Saudi Pro League.

The Public Investment Fund backed clubs, including Al Hilal and Al Ahly, are willing to offer Vinicius Jr a €1bn contract over five years to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

Cadena SER says the player's preference is to remain in Madrid, but he wants recognition for his increased profile in the game.

Vini Jr is currently on €15m-a-year as a Real player and his agents have informed the club's management he wants to be paid €25m-a-year to stay.

For the moment, Vinicius Jr and his agents are waiting on Real's response to their proposal.